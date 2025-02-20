Top diplomats from the Group of 20 major economies, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, are meeting in South Africa for a summit marked by a crowded global agenda.

Foreign ministers are meeting for two days as a prelude to the G20 summit in November, for the first time in Africa.

The meeting began at 2:00 p.m. (1200 GMT) with a keynote address from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South Africa, the first African country to lead the forum, took over the G20 presidency last year in a move meant to be an opportunity to get wealthy nations to listen to poorer counterparts.

The group currently consists of 19 countries, as well as the European Union and the African Union, making up more than 80 percent of global GDP and two-thirds of the world population.

But the group’s richest member, the United States, skipped the two-day talks after Secretary of State, Marco Rubio announced he will not attend and accused Pretoria of an “anti-American” agenda.