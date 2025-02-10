Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has commended President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidies, citing its benefits for the state’s capital projects.

Speaking at the launch of the Jigawa State Citizen Engagement Programme in Auyo Local Government, Governor Namadi acknowledged that the economic reforms are painful but expressed optimism that they will ultimately reduce poverty levels by 10% annually.

According to Governor Namadi, the removal of fuel subsidies has increased funding for state governors, enabling them to execute critical capital projects.

He urged citizens to be patient with the economic reforms, assuring them that both the federal and state governments are working tirelessly to address economic hardship.

The newly introduced Jigawa State Citizen Engagement Programme, titled “Gwamnati da Jama’a,” aims to foster transparency and accountability by providing a platform for elected officials and government representatives to engage directly with the public.

The programme will be held every Sunday in all 27 local government areas of the state.

As Governor Namadi’s administration continues to implement policies aimed at reducing poverty and promoting economic growth, the people of Jigawa State remain hopeful for a brighter future.