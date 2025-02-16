The Imo State chapter of the association of Petroleum Marketers have debunked claims of sales of adulterated petroleum and related products to the public by its members.

At a press conference in Owerri the Imo state capital, the Chairman of the association Mr Chidiebere Okoroafor noted that some unscrupulous elements are being sponsored to undermine the integrity of its Members by spreading such false narrative in an attempt to tarnish the reputation of legitimate businesses of its members.

He urged Imo residents to disregard the falsehood as he called on security agencies to clamp down on those behind the malicious campaign.