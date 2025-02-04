Identifying the relevance of women and promoting initiatives that support women’s participation in agriculture have been identified as the best ways to ensure economic growth and reduce gender-based violence in Nigeria.

This advise formed the basis of discussion at an Agric workshop in Oyo state.

According to world bank, in Nigeria, 20 percent of the workforce is engaged in agriculture sector as the industry is characterised by low female participation.

To bridge this longstanding gap, the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs through the French embassy is set to provide technical training on Agriculture for 3,000 youth, mainly women cross six states in Nigeria.

The workshop is Women in Agricultural Technical Education and Apprenticeship initiative and stakeholders believe Women need the right mentorship and training to succeed in Agriculture.

The event had in attendance representatives from different states who affirmed their commitment to keying into the project.

States that are expected to benefit from this initiative are Anambra, Enugu, Jigawa, Kano, Kwara and Oyo.