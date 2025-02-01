A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kolawole Babatunde, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on his appointment as the Board Chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

In a statement, Babatunde described the appointment, made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well-deserved, citing Ganduje’s extensive experience as a scholar, administrator, and technocrat.

“This appointment is a testament to your rich background as a seasoned scholar, an accomplished administrator, an astute technocrat, and a distinguished public servant.

“With your vast expertise, I am confident that you will bring about the much-needed transformation in the management and operations of our aviation sector,” Babatunde stated.

The former lawmaker expressed optimism that Ganduje’s leadership would drive significant improvements in efficiency, safety, and service delivery within FAAN, ensuring a more robust aviation industry for Nigeria.

“Sir, once again, congratulations, and I wish you a successful tenure,” he concluded.