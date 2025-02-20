Former military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has launched his long-awaited autobiography today in Abuja titled “A Journey In Service”.

This is coming 32 years after he left office.

The book launch is ongoing alongside a fundraising for a presidential library.

The event is being held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

The is chaired by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, with President Bola Tinubu as the special guest of honour.

The keynote address was delivered by the former President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo; while former Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to review the autobiography.

Other guests at the event include, former presidents Muhammadu Buhari, Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Goodluck Jonathan.

Chief launchers at the event include a former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma and Chairman of BUA Group; Abdul Samad Rabiu.