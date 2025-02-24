First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has flagged off the distribution of Professional kits to midwives provided by the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI.

The flag off for the North West Geopolitical Zone of Nigeria was held in Kaduna State with the First Ladies of the 7 component States in attendance.

According to the First Lady, the demands of the health profession goes beyond mere skills and compassion, noting that the right tools and infrastructure are also needed.

While commending the efforts and contributions of the midwives and the entire health workforce, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said their efforts continue to be pivotal to attaining the reduction of maternal and child mortality in Nigeria.

“I am honoured to officially flag-off the distribution of 10,000 Professional Kits to Midwives in the North-West States, namely Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara, with Kaduna State being the Chief Host today.

This event is to complement the ongoing Federal Government retraining exercise for 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide. I am informed that 59,570 health workers have already completed their training and that is why the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) procured 60,000 branded scrubs and 60,000 pairs of crocs, as an incentive to encourage and support the tireless dedication of our Midwives”.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to keep encouraging health workers for their tireless efforts, especially the leadership of the sector.

“I commend the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, CON, the Executive Director and CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina, and their entire workforce for their dedicated focus on improving healthcare delivery for our citizens as an important pillar of development, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR”.

“All six geopolitical zones will receive 10,000 scrubs and 10,000 pairs of crocs, which will be distributed among the states in each zone. The North-Central Zone received its allocation on the 29th of January, 2025 during my three-day working visit to Kwara State. Today, we are in Kaduna to distribute the kits to the North-West Zone. By the grace of God, the next zone to benefit will be the South-South”.

In his remarks, Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani said the nation is currently witnessing great transformation in the health sector that is gradually but consciously improving life expectancy and other outcomes in the sector.

He commended the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her strong determination and dedication to improving the lives of the ordinary Nigerian especially through the visible activities of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI since inception in 2023.

The Coordinating Minister o for Health and Social Welfare Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate assured that the Federal Government is doing all it can to close the gap in access to healthcare especially for pregnant women and mothers.

He noted that with great interventions such as this, the sector was on the path of coming to par with those of advanced countries.

Prof Ali Pate urged the beneficiaries to focus on improving the services they render pointing out that if complications arise during birth they should refer such cases to the appropriate hospitals.

The Minister said the Federal Government has concluded arrangements to make such treatments free.

The Professional Kits were subsequently presented to the wives of governors and RHI State coordinators for the 7 Geo Political States by the First Lady and RHI National Chairman of the RHI Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The event was also another opportunity for the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu through the RHI to empower 1000 women petty traders to recapitalize their businesses with a grant of N50,000 each.

She noted that empowering a woman is empowering not just the household, but the nation as a whole.

A cheque of N50, 000,000 was then presented to Wife of the Kaduna State Governor Hajia Hafsatu Uba Sani for onward disbursement to the beneficiaries.