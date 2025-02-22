The first lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu says Women Play Critical Role in Steering Mining Industry Towards a More Sustainable and Equitable Mining Future

She said this at the Maiden edition of The International Conference on Women in Mining with a theme :Empowering Women In The Mining Sector, Promoting Gender Equality, Economic Empowerment And Investment Opportunities.

The conference is geared towards breaking gender barriers , bridging the gap for women in the mining industry, create platforms and collaboration as well as to attract investments, support and increased opportunities for women in the industry .

The event which had in attendance critical stakeholders in the mining sector, members of the diplomatic community and professionals in the industry shared resources on the goal of the conference

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by Hajia Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President declared the conference open and reiterated her commitment and

support to issues that relate to womenfolk.

She charged women in the mining industry to unite and support one another to become indispensable in their respective sectors of the industry.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Solid Minerals Development Dr Mary Ogbe in her Opening remark enumerated the challenges Women in the Mining Industry face limiting their potentials, and revealed concerted efforts Government is making to help Women thrive in the industry which is male dominated.

There were Goodwill messages from the Minister of solid minerals Mr Henry Dele Alake, Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Congo Mrs Pascaline Grengbo Yakubu, the Embassy Of Philippines Ambassador Mersole Mellejor , Representative of the high commission of Canada, Chairman House Committee on Solid Minerals Honorable Jonathan Gaza Gbefwi , Minister for women affairs Iman Ibrahim-Suleiman, NEITI, United nations Women and other stakeholders