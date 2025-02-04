First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated 100 Million Naira to victims of Tanker Exlposions in Niger State.

The First Lady who was in the State on condolence following a series of Tanker explosions which claimed dozens of lives prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

She also admonished residents to be wary of disaster and accident scene to prevent future occurrence.

She visited the residences of former Military Heads of State, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

She also met with the Niger State Governor and First Lady where She made the donation.