Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has distributed 250 million naira to about five thousand women who lost their means of livelihood during the Maiduguri floods in Borno State.

The First Lady was represented by Wife of the Borno State Governor Falmata Zulum.

It is expected that the intervention will contribute to Borno State’s overall economic recovery by reviving local marketplaces and giving women a steady source of income.

Commissioner for Women affairs and social development Zuwaira Gambo thanked Nigeria’s First Lady Mrs Tinubu for the support and assured that gesture would be shared accordingly.