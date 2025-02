The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has arrived Minna for a condolence visit to Niger State over the loss of lives in recent explosions in the State.

Niger State has witnessed a series of Tanker Fire in recent times leading to the loss of dozens of lives.

The State has also witnessed road crashes that has also claimed many lives and the First Lady is expected to provide succour to families, victims and the State through her Renewed Hope Initiative.