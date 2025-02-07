Goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed by fire at the popular Tetlow road in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Shop owners are now counting their loses following the fire which damaged all their goods.

The unfortunate incident which happened early hours of Thursday was reportedly brought under control by some Traders and passers-by after failed attempts to reach the state and Federal fire services.

One of the victims, Vincent Emenyonu described the inferno as devastating.

An eyewitness, Carlos Ogbonna blamed officials of the fire services in the State for not responding quickly.

He said the only fire truck which arrived came from the government house, Owerri after the inferno had completely razed valuables.

The affected traders are now calling on the state government and relevant authorities to come to their aid as their means of livelihood have been affected.