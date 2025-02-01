Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun has warned Ministries, Departments and Agencies that failure to comply with the revised bottom-up cash planning policy may result in restrictions on their access to funds for capital projects.

A meeting organised by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is to strengthen financial oversight and ensuring strict adherence to the new fiscal policies.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja at a Stakeholders’ Review Meeting on the Implementation of the Revised Policy on Cash Management and Bottom-Up Cash Planning, Mr Edun said the bottom-up cash planning policy, introduced in 2023 and incorporated into the 2024 budget, was designed to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public financial management.

The Minister said some MDAs have been slow to adopt its operational guidelines, leading to temporary restrictions on their access to the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System the central platform for fund disbursement.

The accountant general of the federation also reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening financial oversight and ensuring full compliance with the revised policy.