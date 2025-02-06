The 5th batch of the 2024 Nigerian Christian Pilgrims have arrived Amman Jordan to participate in the spiritual exercise.

The 5th batch of the 2024 pilgrimage consisted of 120 persons from Borno State and 176 from Bauchi State.

Before departing the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, the intending pilgrims took time to pray for a journey mercy to the holy land.

Officials of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission bade farewell to the pilgrims after which they boarded their flight.

Several hours later, they arrived at their destination, Jordan.

Upon arrival at Amman, the pilgrims waited for their luggage, after a long flight.

It was over 6 hour trip from Abuja to Jordan, most of the pilgrims were exhausted but they are optimistic to visit all the sites they’ve read in the Bible.