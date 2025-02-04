Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reassured Nigerians of the federal government’s commitment to easing economic hardship following the removal of fuel subsidies.

She gave this assurance during a visit to former Heads of State, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, at their hilltop residences in Minna.

During her visit, the First Lady highlighted various government initiatives aimed at reducing the impact of economic challenges on Nigerians.

She assured that more efforts are underway to provide relief and improve the well-being of citizens.

Former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar commended the First Lady for her role in uniting the nation and supporting widows and orphans through various humanitarian efforts.

The visit is part of the First Lady’s continued visit to commiserate with the Niger state government on the loss of lives during the recent tanker explosion.