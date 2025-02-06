The Federal Government intends to collaborate with Germany to launch an innovative dual vocational training program aimed at empowering Nigerian youth by improving skill development, preparing them for the job market, and promoting economic growth in Nigeria.

Comrade Ayodele Olawande, Minister of Youth Development, unveiled the idea during a meeting with a delegation from the IHK Giessen-Friedberg Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Germany, led by its President, Dr. Matthias Leder, at his Abuja office.

The Minister laid emphasis on the Ministry’s commitment to creating an environment that empowers young people to thrive and contribute meaningfully to national progress.

He highlighted the Ministry’s ambitious plan to equip 7 million Nigerian youth with critical skills over the next two years.

He also pointed out a major challenge:

“Many young people are focused on obtaining certificates, yet this alone does not guarantee success in the job market without relevant work experience.

“To address this challenge, the Ministry is organising an intensive three-day skills program across 50 revitalized Youth Centres, culminating in a central event.

“This initiative will not only enhance employability but also prepares our youth to excel in an increasingly competitive landscape,” he explained.

In his presentation, Dr. Matthias Leder described the Dual Vocational Training system as a potential game-changer for Nigeria. He emphasized that the IHK Giessen-Friedberg has successfully achieved numerous public objectives, particularly in the area of vocational training.

He opined that granting Nigerian chambers of commerce greater authority—by making company membership mandatory—would significantly enhance their ability to serve the public effectively.

“Dual Vocational Training could benefit both Nigeria and Germany. Nigeria faces high unemployment, while German companies are experiencing a shortage of workers.

The idea is to invite young Nigerians to receive free vocational training in Germany. If they pass the required exams, they will receive numerous job offers from the companies where they trained. This program offers substantial advantages, as participants will gain internationally recognized qualifications and career opportunities,” he affirmed.

The Managing Partner and former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, emphasised that the meeting aimed to promote economic growth, expand trade, and create investment opportunities. He reaffirmed the institution’s ongoing commitment to strengthening economic cooperation between Germany and Nigeria.

According to him, this engagement is highly significant as it builds on a longstanding relationship that began in 2005, with the first visit to Nigeria occurring in 2011.

He stated that in 2012, IHK Giessen-Friedberg initiated the Dual Vocational Education Project—a partnership designed to transfer key elements of Germany’s renowned dual vocational training system to Nigeria.