The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigeria Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (NIYEIDP) to advance its commitment to youth empowerment and national development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, emphasised that the initiative is designed to provide young Nigerians with economic opportunities, equipping them to create wealth and become employers of labour.

“This agreement demonstrates our collective resolve to empower Nigerian youth, enabling them to be self-reliant and active contributors to the nation’s progress,” the Minister stated.

The Ministry’s Director of Legal Services, Ernest Ezebilo, explained that the MoU clearly outlines the roles and responsibilities of each party, ensuring effective implementation of the program’s objectives. He highlighted that a key goal of the initiative is to foster entrepreneurship among young people, reducing unemployment and poverty.

“When young people are empowered, they are less likely to engage in social vices such as armed robbery and kidnapping. This, in turn, contributes to national security and stability,” Ezebilo added.

In his remarks, the Coordinator of NIYEIDP, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, described the signing of the MoU as a milestone, noting that it will serve as a guiding framework for the program’s activities in empowering Nigerian youth.