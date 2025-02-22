The Federal Government is set to flag-off the phase two of the Lagos Ibadan expressway.

Chairman House Committee on Works Akin Alabi revealed this during a Stakeholders engagement in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

For some time now, the second phase of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, spanning 12 kilometers from Iwo Road to Ojoo, remains incomplete, leaving road users in anticipation.

The road serves as a vital link for travellers to connect other states but the abandonment has rendered parts of the road a death trap, posing a significant risk to motorists and commuters.

A stakeholders engagement meeting organised by the House of Reps Committee on works served as a platform to announce the commencement of the abandoned road to ensure easy movement of vehicles plying the road.

The meeting was put together to engage stakeholders, road contractors, traditional leaders, community leaders and the citizenry on the way forward in fixing federal roads in Oyo State.

Chairman House Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency Remi Oseni expressed concern about the poor road quality delivered by contractors and wants a better job this time.

The stakeholders meeting is a call to action by well meaning individuals on the need for the federal government to take proactive steps in rehabilitating dilapidated roads across the country.