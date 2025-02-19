The Federal Government has resolved the passport printer crisis at its consulates in Atlanta and New York, United States of America.

The resolution followed directives of the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS in January 2025 to deliver new passport printers to the consulates in both cities.

“The machines have now been delivered and installed yesterday, February 18, 2025”, said Babatunde Alao, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Minister.

Nigerians in the diaspora had earlier called the minister’s attention to the need for new printers to ease the passport application process in the concerned consulates.

Alao said the installation of the new printers provides immediate relief and is part of the ministry’s broader effort to streamline passport services to ensure a more seamless application process.

“The ministry is committed to innovation and improved service delivery. The installation of these new printers demonstrates our dedication to addressing the needs of Nigerians at home and abroad,” the minister was quoted as saying.

He said the ongoing reforms, including the Abuja Passport Personalisation Centre and the expansion of contactless solutions to cover more regions, will further enhance service efficiency.

“In addition, the development reflects the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and demonstrates the administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.

“With these new printers, Nigerians in Atlanta and New York can expect a faster and more efficient passport application process,” the statement added.