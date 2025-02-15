The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to reviving the Obudu Cattle Ranch, with an aim to transform it into a major hub for livestock and dairy production in Nigeria.

The Minister for Livestock Development made this declaration during his working visit to Cross River State.

Once a thriving centre for cattle breeding and dairy production, Obudu Cattle Ranch— now known as Obudu Mountain Resort— remains one of Nigeria’s most breath-taking tourist destinations.

Located approximately 332 kilometres from Calabar, the ranch is known for its stunning natural beauty, cool climate, and long-standing contributions to livestock farming.

Decades ago, Obudu Cattle Ranch was a significant producer of beef and dairy products, boasting well-equipped facilities for cattle breeding and multiplication. But, in recent years, operations have ground to a halt, leaving once-vibrant facilities in a state of neglect.

Determined to restore the ranch to its former glory, the Minister for Livestock Development reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its revival.

He pledged not only to reactivate operations but also to improve staff welfare, ensuring sustainable growth in the livestock sector.

During his visit, the Minister toured key livestock facilities, including the Hausa cattle community, where he engaged with local leaders who voiced their concerns and aspirations for a revitalised livestock industry.

Earlier in the day, the Minister met with the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Out. He emphasised the government’s strong resolve to collaborate in rejuvenating the livestock industry and expanding rural infrastructure.