The Honourable Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa has clarified media reports that the federal government has scrapped the Junior Secondary School (JSS) and Senior Secondary School (SSS) and replaced them with a new 12-year uninterrupted basic education model.

The honourable minister said the reports are not true.

Dr. Alausa stated this at an Extraordinary National Council on Education (NCE) Meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, he only presented a proposal for discussion—not an immediate policy change. The proposal seeks to migrate to 12 years of compulsory education while retaining the current 6-3-3 structure.

According to the Minister “A key aspect of this proposal is to eliminate the examination barrier between JSS and SSS, allowing for a seamless transition of students without the hurdles of an external assessment at that stage. However, this is still a subject of consultation and deliberation.

“To ensure a well-informed decision, the Ministry will undertake extensive stakeholder engagements over the next eight months, consulting widely with education policymakers, state governments, teachers, parents, and other key players. The final decision on whether to adopt this reform will be made at the October 2025 National Council on Education Meeting.

The Ministry urged the public to disregard the false claim that JSS and SSS have been scrapped.

Dr. Alausa said the Federal Government remains committed to policies that enhance access to quality education while aligning with global best practices.