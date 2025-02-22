Jigawa State government has received a high-level gathering of researchers, policymakers, Farmers and industry leaders to accelerate wheat production in Nigeria.

The State Government and the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria join forces to strengthen wheat production in the state.

The collaboration showcases a promising outcome, with a successful Green Field Day held in the state.

Wheat farmers in Jigawa are anticipating the highest harvest in the state’s history, due to the interventions from Federal, Jigawa State and FMAN.

Jigawa State Government has cultivated over 36,000 hectares for wheat farming, with plans to aggregate almost 50,000 hectares for wheat farming.

Earlier, the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria provided hands-on agronomic training, equipping farmers with the tools to boost productivity and profitability.

By training over 160,000 farmers across 15 Northern States, FMAN and Federal Government are transforming wheat production in the country.

With the support of the African Development Bank and other partners like FMAN, Nigeria is seeks to cultivate 800,000-tonnes of wheat this year.