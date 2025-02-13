The Federal Government has inaugurated the Young Adolescent Technical Working Committee, a specialsed team dedicated to addressing the developmental and health needs of young adolescents.

This initiative aims to enhance health services and prioritise the voices and well-being of young people across the country.

During the inauguration ceremony at his office, the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to improving youth health under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He emphasised that young people must be in good health to fully benefit from the empowerment and development programs initiated by the administration.

Mr Olawande said “Health is not merely the absence of disease but a complete state of mental, physical, and social well-being. I am pleased that this committee will focus on critical issues such as mental health, substance abuse, HIV, HPV, and non-communicable diseases.”

He urged committee members to promptly implement their plans, ensuring swift action on the outlined initiatives.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Olubunmi Olusanya, encouraged the committee to intensify efforts in executing the approved concept note to advance youth health.

Represented by the Director of General Services, Mr. Wale Joseph, Olusanya emphasised the importance of prioritising a healthy youth population, stating, “This initiative has come at the right time, and I see a bright future ahead.”