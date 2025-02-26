Disturbed by the reported death of a Nigerian footballer in Uganda, Abubakar Lawal, under highly unclear circumstances, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said the Acting Nigerian high Commissioner in Uganda , Ambassador Shama Shanga, has demanded full autopsy and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

In a statement, Dabiri-Erewa stated that “this is pathetic and appears suspicious. We demand a thorough investigation. No cover up at all . This is so sad!

” The Nigerian government will ensure and demand a thorough and transparent investigation. May his soul Rest in Peace and God give the family the fortitude to bear this loss.”, she said.

Already, the

“Kajjansi Police Division say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Nigerian national Abubakar Lawal, a professional footballer at Vipers Sports Club, who was claimed to have fallen from the third floor of Voicemall Shopping Arcade on the morning of February 24, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that Lawal arrived at the shopping mall in his vehicle, registration number UBQ 695G, to meet his friend, Omary Naima, a Tanzanian national residing in room 416 since February 20, 2025.

According to Naima, she left Lawal , who is also a final year student at Cavendish University,in the room preparing tea and proceeded to a game center within the mall. Shortly after, at approximately 8:00 am, Lawal reportedly fell from the balcony.

He was rushed to Entebbe Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Items belonging to the deceased, including two smartphones, a pair of open shoes, headsets, a training kit, and chargers, were recovered from his black backpack.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities are retrieving CCTV footage and conducting thorough interrogations to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.