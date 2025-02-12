As part of efforts to better the lives of all the citizens of Plateau state, inline with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu,the office of the personal assistant to the president on Constituency affairs has met with stakeholders in Plateau State.

The Stakeholders engagement is a town hall meeting organised by the office of the personal assistant to the president on Constituency Affairs to hear the immediate concern of Plateau people for swift intervention .

The engagement is in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu towards improving the livelihood of the citizens in the country.

Representatives of each group were given time to talk on the immediate concern and need within communities across the 17 council area of the state.

The PA to the president and the Governor of Plateau state then addressed the gathering with their messages of hope.

Citizens across the state are encouraged to take advantage of all initiatives brought forward by the president as more are coming to better their lives.