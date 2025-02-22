The federal government, through the Ministry of Interior, has begun the relocation of custodial centres from densely populated urban centres.

This comes at the same time that the Immigration Service will use Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Records for border security and law enforcement.

The Nigeria Correctional Service is pursuing measures to increase operational efficiency and decongest detention facilities around the country.

The inauguration of these vehicles is one of the activities taken by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Interior.

The focus shifts to the Nigeria Immigration Service, where officials have just concluded training on how to apply Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record in border security and law enforcement.

Both API and PNR can be used in pre-screening travellers before they arrive at immigration checkpoints and tracking suspicious travel patterns.

The minister assured that efforts to reform the services under the ministry will be sustained.