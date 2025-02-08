The Federal Government has assured that the adoption of technology in its passport initiative will enhance transparency and efficiency, without compromising national security.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo says the Contactless Passport Renewal System is a significant advancement in the nation’s service delivery.

The minister emphasised that the government will continue to uphold transparency without compromising security in all operations.

According to the minister, the initiative not only reduces the inconvenience of travel and long wait time, it also brings the services of the Nigeria Immigration Service directly to the people.

With the launch of the contactless passport in Europe, the minister says Nigerians in the diaspora can experience the services with ease, regardless of their location.

Major highlights of the proposal is that the model is for discussion and not an immediate policy change.

The ministry also says it will undertake extensive engagements over the next eight months, consulting widely with education policymakers, state governments, teachers, parents, and other key players.

The final decision on whether to adopt the reform will be made at the National Council on Education Meeting in October.