The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has granted approval for Air Algérie’s new Algiers-Abuja-Douala flight route, scheduled to commence on April 6, marking the airline’s 7th route in Africa.

The approval followed a courtesy visit by the Algerian Ambassador, H.E. Mezoued Hochine, who sought the minister’s backing for the new route.

Welcoming the initiative, Keyamo expressed enthusiasm about its potential to boost regional connectivity, trade, and tourism.

The minister further pledged full support for Air Algérie, emphasizing his commitment to ensuring a seamless approval process. He urged the ambassador to report any official attempting to hinder the airline’s operations, reaffirming the ministry’s dedication to the route’s success.

The new service is expected to alleviate travel challenges for Nigerians seeking to reach Douala, Cameroon, while opening up new opportunities for regional cooperation.