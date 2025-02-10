The Federal Government has approved the sum of $1.7 billion for two landmark initiatives; the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity-Governance (HOPE-G) and the Primary Health Care Provision Strengthening (HOPE-PHC) projects. Approved during a recent Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, the twin programs aim to address systemic gaps in governance and healthcare delivery nationwide.

In a statement shared by the Director, Information & Public Relations, Ministry of Budget and Economic planning, Julie Osagie, the HOPE-PHC project is to be implemented by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare while, the HOPE-G initiative will be anchored by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Commending the strategic investment, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, emphasized that the projects will target the root causes of inequity such as exclusion and poverty.

He also said the initiatives are expected to catalyze nationwide improvements in service delivery, workforce efficiency, and health outcomes, positioning Nigeria to meet its commitments under global development agendas.