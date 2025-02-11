The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, has announced a one-year moratorium on the establishment of new private universities in Nigeria.

This decision is part of efforts to enhance the quality and sustainability of private universities, ensuring that only institutions with necessary financial and academic capacity are granted licenses.

Nigeria currently has 135 federal universities & state universities, and 149 private universities. Despite private institutions making up over 50% of the total universities, they account for less than 10% of overall university admissions. Dr. Alausa emphasized that this statistic underscores the urgent need to regulate the growth of private institutions to ensure that they can meet the standards required for quality education.

To address these challenges, the Minister emphasized the importance of private universities building adequate capacity and contributing significantly to the education sector. He further noted that new regulations will be introduced to ensure that only well-equipped institutions that can offer programs aligned with national development priorities are granted operational licenses.

The Minister also directed the National Universities Commission (NUC) to review all pending applications for new private universities to assess their viability. This review will ensure that only institutions capable of meeting the demands of 21st century education are approved. The guidelines for establishing private universities are also being updated to improve their overall quality and sustainability.

The one-year moratorium, which may be extended, if necessary, will provide sufficient time for these critical reforms to be fully implemented, ensuring that Nigeria’s higher education system is both robust and sustainable.

