The federal executive council meeting has approved one point seven billion dollars (N1.7bn) in financing for healthcare sector reforms under the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) program.

Additionally, four point eight billion naira (N4.8bn) has been allocated for HIV treatment, signalling a major investment in Nigeria’s health sector.

In January 2025, the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump implemented a 90-day freeze on foreign aid, which included funding for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

This suspension raised significant concerns about the continuity of HIV/AIDS programs in Nigeria, a country that has benefited extensively from PEPFAR’s support since 2003.

In response to this potential funding gap, the Nigerian government is now taking proactive measures to sustain HIV treatment and preventive interventions.

The federal executive council meeting approved N4.8 billion for the procurement of 150,000 HIV treatment packs over the next four months.

Coordinating minister of health and social welfare also emphasized that the initiative projects the government’s commitment to providing life-saving treatment and reducing healthcare costs for vulnerable populations.

In the past Nigeria has domestically funded interventions like in February 2024, Nigeria and the Global Fund launched new grants totalling approximately US$993 million (about ₦460 billion) to bolster the fight against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria from 2024-2026 period.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari had also inaugurated a ₦62 billion HIV Trust Fund aimed at eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV by 2030 in February 2022.

A multi-ministerial committee, made up of representatives from various the Ministries and the Governors’ Forum, has been established to develop a transition and sustainability plan to mitigate potential funding disruptions.