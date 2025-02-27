The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has resolved to take decisive action against the soaring cost of medications in Nigeria, particularly life-saving drugs for hypertension and diabetes.

This was disclosed by the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the commission during a technical session with key players in the pharmaceutical sector.

Drugs are essential for survival, but in Nigeria, the rising cost has become a major concern, drawing the attention of the FCCPC.

At a technical session with pharmaceutical stakeholders, the commission’s executive Vice Chairman noted that consumer outcry over escalating drug prices prompted this inquiry.

Recognising the importance of collaboration, the commission is optimistic that this engagement will yield recommendations to ease the financial burden on Nigerians.

Discussions also addressed concerns about fake drugs, pharmacy surveillance, and industry challenges, with stakeholders urging government intervention.

Representatives from the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, H-Medix, federal and state health ministries, and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) were also present.