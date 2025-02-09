Family, friends, associates and other dignitaries gather in Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State to remember Late Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son one year after their death.

Students, Management of Wigwe University, family and others went on candle light procession to the grave side located within the walls of The Wigwe University.

Parents of the Late Hebert Wigwe were also in attendance at what is tagged a special thanksgiving service in memory of their Son, daughter-in-law and grandson.

Herbert Wigwe, his Wife and first Son all died in an helicopter crash in the United States of America in February 2024 while on the way to attend the Super Bowl.