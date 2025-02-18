Foremost Nigeria’s statesman and former Minister of Information during the first republic Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark Is dead.

A statement issued on behalf of the family by Prof. C. C. Clark, said the elder statesman died on Monday, February 17th, 2025.

He was in his latter years a known voice for the rights of the minorities and the people of the Niger Delta in Southern Nigeria.

He was 97.

Read Full statement below:

The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday 17th February , 2025.

The family appreciates your prayers at this time.

Other details will be announced later by the family.

Signed:

Prof. C. C. Clark, for the family.

Mr. Penawei Clark for the children.