Human rights Lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has instituted a $5, 000, 000 (Five Million US Dollars) action before a Lagos High Court against a United State of America based organization, Meta Platforms Inc.(formerly Facebook)) over alleged invasion of his privacy by the company.

In the suit filed by his lawyer, Olumide Babalola, mr Falana accused the organization of publishing motion images and voice captioned, “AfriCare Health Center,” in their website to the effect that he has suffered a disease known as ‘Prostatitis’, which the lawyer claimed constitutes an invasion of his privacy as guaranteed by section 37 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

Mr falana claimed the publication and the video as released through the organization’s platform -www.facebook.com, is “false, inaccurate, misleading and unfair to the Applicant and thereby violates the provision of section 24(1)(a) and (e) of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.”

The reputable lawyer is asking the court for an order mandating Meta to immediately delete the video captioned “AfriCare Health Centre on their platform – www.facebook.com.”

He is also asking for general damages in the sum of $5, 000, 000 (Five Million US Dollars) and any other consequential order that the court may deem fit to grant in the circumstance.