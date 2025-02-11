The Nigerian institute of international affairs is advocating a resurgence of pan Africanist ideology across Africa.

Members of the institute said this during the inauguration of the Richard Joseph learning centre.

The struggle for independence and democracy in Africa has been described as a battle, not just by activists but by intellectuals.

Notable amongst them Thomas Sankara, Patrice Lumumba and Kwame Nkrumah.

Many also fault the decline in intellectualism in post colonial Africa.

This perhaps, is the reason for the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs inaugurating the Richard Joseph Learning Centre – a centre within the NIIA library with over two thousand books donated by renowned Professor of political science and international affairs, Richard Joseph.

Africa is facing numerous challenges with Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali pulling out of ECOWAS, conflicts in some parts of central, east and north africa and the declining relevance of the AU.

These international affairs scholars emphasize the need for Africa integration, calling on the younger generation to take up the mantle of responsibility.

The Nigerian Institute of International Affairs lIbrary has continued to serve as a research centre for scholars and the curious minded, it is hope that the inauguration of the Richard Joseph Learning Centre will become the catalyst for the rebirth of intellectualism in Africa.