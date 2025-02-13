Key players in Borno state are asking government to improve on the current employment challenges and focus on poverty eradication.

They believe this will aid the business environment and guarantee national growth.

It’s the second international conference of the faculty of management sciences, university of Maiduguri.

Gathered in a hall to attend the summit are expert and key players from across the country.

How best to expand economic opportunities and provide solutions to the challenge is the focus of this meeting.

Ensuring youths are well educated, and able to translate into productive employment through digital economy is what experts say can help reduce poverty.

Government of Borno during the conference affirmed its resolution to improve the economy of a state.

As the conference continues, experts and key players are expected to bring about durable solution that would address challenges of poverty and improve the economic growth of the nation.