A recent research project has made significant strides in addressing the challenge faced by women with Anaemia in pregnancy .

The research project focused on the use of intravenous iron supplements to treat anemia in pregnant women and postpartum women.

Health experts are hoping NAFDAC will incorporate this IV Iron used for the clinical trial in the treatment procedures of maternal anemia.

Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) is a common condition in Nigeria, affecting a number of pregnant women. Health experts are suggesting IV iron therapy as an effective treatment option for IDA, but its use in Nigeria is limited.

They say IDA affects about 56% of pregnant women in Nigeria and increases the risk of maternal mortality, preterm birth, and low birth weight.

Studies have shown that 80% of women who have postpartum hemorrhage in Nigeria lead to mortality if care is not taken.

Maternal anemia is a significant public health concern globally, and Nigeria is no exception.

Studies have shown that anemia contributes to 45% of maternal mortality in Nigeria. This project focuses on addressing this issue through the use of intravenous iron supplementation.

Anemia in pregnancy is a major public health concern, affecting over 50% of pregnant women in Nigeria.

It can lead to maternal deaths, infections, depression, and poor wound healing.

Our research shows that intravenous iron supplementation can reduce maternal mortality by up to 30%.

The intravenous iron supplementation is given once, and it works faster than oral iron tablets.

It reduces the likelihood of blood transfusions and is cost-effective, especially when compared to the cost of blood transfusions.