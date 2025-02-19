The European Union is preparing a military aid package for Ukraine costing at least 6 billion euros ($6.2 billion) to strengthen Kyiv’s strategic position ahead of US-led talks with Russia, According to reports.

The purchase will likely include 1.5 million artillery shells, air defense systems, and military brigade equipment.

According to officials, the aid might total 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion) depending on individual EU member states’ contributions.

The plan comes as US President Donald Trump calls on Europe to play a stronger role in Ukraine’s security and military support.

EU countries will be able to contribute either financially or by direct military aid, with contributions expected to be proportional to their gross national income. EU foreign ministers are likely to consider the package at their meeting in Brussels next week.

Due to Hungary’s objection, unanimous acceptance is doubtful, hence the funding could be structured as a coalition of willing countries rather than a formal EU-wide initiative.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, largely regarded as the EU’s most pro-Russian leader, has persistently opposed sanctions against Moscow and denounced military aid to Ukraine, stating that it prolongs the war.

Ukraine continues to rely largely on US military support, although monies allocated by Congress during former US President Joe Biden’s administration are practically depleted.

Future arms aid is now subject on congressional approval and Trump’s decisions, giving him tremendous influence over US backing for Ukraine.

Zelensky estimates that US weaponry make for roughly 40% of Ukraine’s total arms supply, highlighting Washington’s persistent role in Kyiv’s security despite efforts to increase local manufacturing and win more European military cooperation.