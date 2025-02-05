The Head of the Republic of Denmark Consulate General in Nigeria has urged global partners, particularly European Unions, to capitalize on agricultural value chain development opportunities in Nigeria.

She dropped the hint during a meeting with the Governor of Enugu State to discuss mutual economic development benefits between Denmark and the state.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development forecast for 2024 rates Denmark.as the fifth-highest growth rate among all OECD members.

According to the European Commission’s forecast for 2024, Denmark with 2.5 % GDP growth and less than 2 % inflation rate and 0.8 employment modest expansion ratio, rated as the sixth-highest growth rate among European Union members after Poland and Spain, Croatia, Cyprus and Malta.

At an economic expansion Bi-Lateral Talks with Enugu State Government, the Danish Consul-General to Nigerian underscored enormous gains to benefit from the collaboration.

She highlighted the focus areas of interest the country intends to partner the state.

Governor Peter Mbah in his submission outlined innovative programmes instituted by the government to enhance ease of doing business, de- risk investment challenges and provide adequate security for investment to flourish

He reaffirmed the state readiness for business, in addition to setting up special Agro processing zone to serve as one spot shop for manufacturing clusters.

The Denmark Consul General also revealed her plans to attract more DANISH investors to invest in Enugu state

DENMARK Projects interest includes, Logistics, Agriculture, Especially in Livestock Value Chain Development, waste to Energy transformation, Tractor Assembly and human capital development.