The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has expressed sadness over the gruesome killing of Hafsoh Lawal, a final-year student of the Kwara State College of Education, (KWCOE, Ilorin by one Abdulrahman Bello, an acclaimed ‘alfa’.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, condemned the incidence stressing that “It is most unfortunate, alien and regretable act of wickedness.”

He noted that “It has become pertinent for parents, guardians as well as people in the neighborhood to remain vigilant to happenings around them especially ensuring that their children and wards are in the company of people of tested and trusted characters with well-researched family background.

The Emir further disclosed that, “It is only hardwork that pays, total war should be declared against idleness, laziness and unwarranted loitering around the society by youths in the name of finding means of survival.”

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari also urged clerics in the Ilorin Emirate and beyond to sanitise the system by ensuring that the likes of Abdulrahman Bello are expressely exposed to the law enforcement agencies before wrecking more havocs and damaging lives of innocent persons.

While commiserating the families of late Hafsoh Lawal over the unfortunate end to the live of the promising daughter, Alhaji Sulu-Gambari urged the Nigeria Police and the Judiciary to ensure that toral justice is served in this matter.

He therefore directs religious leaders especially Imams in Mosques in Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State at large to ensure that their Friday Khutbah focus more attention on morality, dignity in labour as well as importance and respect for the souls of fellow human-being irrespective of tribe, religion and status.