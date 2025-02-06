Electricity workers in Ibadan have staged a protest against the sack of 17 colleagues and the casualisation of workers without formal employment.

The workers, who occupied the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company office in the Ring Road area, alleged that some employees had worked as casual workers for years, receiving meagre salaries without prospects of full employment.

The protesters also expressed concerns about deductions from staffers’ salaries without remittance.

They claimed that the sack of their colleagues by IBEDC was done without due consultation and violated Labour laws, which require union members to be consulted before downsizing.

In response, Head of Branding and Corporate Communication IBEDC, Angela Olanrewaju, stated that the sacked employees were placed on probation for several months before being let go due to lack of improvement.

On the casualisation of workers, she revealed that the company has no casual workers as their duties have been outsourced.