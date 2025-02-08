Electricity supply is set to return to Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi following the suspension of a strike by electricity workers that led to a five-day outage.

The resolution followed a four-hour meeting mediated by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Friday Night.

The strike was triggered by the alleged dismissal of over 450 workers without entitlements by the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company.

The blackout disrupted businesses, households, and essential services, causing widespread distress.

Normalcy is expected to return as power restoration begins immediately.