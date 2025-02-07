Having multiple births is frequently regarded as a double blessing, but for many parents, it presents a unique set of obstacles that can be daunting.

This report looks at the challenges in Ekiti State and Government’s efforts to bring succour to these families.

The birth of twins, triplets, or other multiple births is considered a blessing from God and a symbol of prosperity. However, for some parents, the excitement of welcoming several babies is rapidly eclipsed by the daunting chore of caring for them.

Raising multiple babies at once can be overwhelming, and many families struggle to make ends meet.

Ekiti State records about six hundred multiple births annually and the state government says it has opened a register for multiple births.

Some parents also believe raising them at once can be financially demanding and emotionally draining.

To alleviate these struggles, the Ekiti State Government is bringing hope to parents with multiple births through the Ekiti Multiple births support scheme.

The government says the scheme will provide financial and material support to parents with multiple births in the state.

Beneficiaries say the Government’s efforts are commendable.

They want the government to do more to support parents with multiple births by expanding its initiatives and partnering with NGOs, community-based organisations, and private sector entities to provide comprehensive support to these families.