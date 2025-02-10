Key players in the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State say they are not perturbed by recent efforts of the opposition political parties to regroup ahead of the 2027 general election.

They made this declaration on Sunday at a special service to celebrate the 60th birthday anniversary of a former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

Hundreds of Political key players in Ekiti State including the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji gathered in Isan Ekiti to celebrate with the former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi as he marks his 60th birthday.

At a time when opposition political parties were busy strategizing to kick the APC out of power in the 2027 general elections, they said the performance of President Bola Tinubu has earned the confidence of Nigerians and expressed confidence in his ability to take Nigeria to greater heights.

Key players including the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji described Kayode Fayemi as a leader who played a pivotal role in the development of Ekiti State.

