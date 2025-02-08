The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, have pledged to support the Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, JG-PCACC, in staff training and capacity building.

According to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, the establishment of the Jigawa State anti-graft agency has made the work of the EFCC easier in the state.

He noted that the more agencies that are involved in the fight against corruption, the less challenging the problem becomes.

The JG-PCACC Chairman, Barrister Salisu Abdu, had earlier visited the EFCC headquarters in Abuja to identify areas of collaboration between the two agencies.

He noted that the JG-PCACC has the dual mandate to receive public complaints and investigate corruption cases, but lacks the expertise to investigate anti-corruption cases.

The ICPC has also promised to support the JG-PCACC in its future training programs at its Keffi Training Institute.

The Director of Administration and Human Resources at the ICPC, Mr. Musa Alkali, made the promise when the JG-PCACC management team visited the ICPC headquarters in Abuja.

According to Director public affairs of Jigawa Anti-Graft Agency Yusif Sulaiman, the visits to the EFCC and ICPC headquarters by the JG-PCACC management team underscores the importance of building a formidable anti-graft agency that can stand the test of time.