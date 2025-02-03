At least thirty more foreigners mainly Chinese nationals have been brought by the economic and financial crimes commission for arraignment at the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

They are currently before three judges … justices ayokunle faji, Deinde Dipeolu and Alexander owoeye.

So far, about ten of the defendants have been arraigned this Monday alone for alleged cyber crimes and fraudulent impersonation.

The defendants, who had the charges read to them in English and interpreted in Chinese-mandarin all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Those who have been arraigned have been remanded at the Nigerian correctional facility.

These groups of defendants are among the syndicate of 792 persons accused of cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud who were arrested on December 19, 2024 in Lagos during a surprise operation tagged “Eagle Flush Operation” by operatives of the EFCC.

They have all been in the EFCC custody since their arrest.

Last week, a first batch of 12 persons were

arraigned on separate charges bordering on alleged cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, possession of documents containing false pretence and identity theft, among others, in contravention of

Sections 18 and 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024.

Several charges also include allegations of using fake identities online to defraud victims, training employees of Genting International Co. Limited in fraudulent practices, and other related offenses under the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offenses Act, 2006.

According to the EFCC, the charges highlight serious offenses aimed at undermining Nigeria’s security and financial integrity through cybercrime and fraud.