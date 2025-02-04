The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has arraigned at least 42 more foreign nationals comprising of Chinese and Filipino nationals before the federal high court in Lagos on charges of alleged impersonation, fraud, and attempts to destabilise Nigeria’s constitutional structure.

They were separately arraigned before Justice Ayokunle Faji, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, Justice Deinde Dipeolu, and Justice Alexander Owoeye.

Some of the defendants who were arraigned before four separate courts are Cherry De Leon (A.K.A Yesh De Leon), Khurram Shanzad, Fernad Fu Fang (A.K.A Kim), Tan Soon Kar, Rex Jose Dilag (A.K.A Madison), Jamal Polea, Jamilyn Jaynee Gonzalez (A.K.A Jam Galanza) and Hannah Jaramillo (A.K.A Max De Leon).

Others Lin Haobo, An Hongxu (a.k.a Ruike), Shitou Shizilong, Pan Jiong, Zhow Kunji, Huang Xiao Liang (a.k.a Liu Xiao Liang), Peng Sen Lin (a.k.a Peng Song Lin, Pen Sen Ling, Dong Fang Hong, Huang Ren Jan, Shi Yang Xiong, Lu Yi Liang, Guo Giang (a.k.a Lisa), Wen Zong Xu, Pan Cai Yu, and Guo Zhi Yong.

Other defendants are Danica Manulit (A.K.A. Dan Ruiz), Vera Dela Cris (A.K.A. Nina Vera Gonzal), Joey Gracia, Beverlyn Gumayo Casino (A.K.A. Sumayo), and Tricia Jenylyn Castro (Alias T. J. Castro).

This latest set of defendants also form part of the syndicate of 792 persons arrested at their place of business in Victoria Island, Lagos on December 19, 2024 in Lagos during a surprise operation tagged “Eagle Flush Operation” by operatives of the EFCC.

They have all been in the custody of the anti graft agency since their arrest.

The defendants, who had legal representation had the charges read to them in English and interpreted in Chinese-mandarin.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were arraigned by EFCC team of prosecutors led by aso peters, Bilikisu Buhari-Bala, Suleiman Ismail Suleiman, and Chineye Chisara Okezie.

They were arraigned on separate charges bordering on alleged cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, possession of documents containing false pretence and identity theft, among others.

The defendants were said to have secretly procured and employed several Nigerian youths to Genting International Co. Limited for identity theft and other computer related fraud.

The offences are punishable under Sections 18 and 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024, as well as section 39(2) of the Efcc (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under Section 39(2) (b) of the same Act.

Some of the defendants were also said to willfully given false information to the EFCC during their questioning.

According to the EFCC, the charges highlight serious offenses aimed at undermining Nigeria’s security and financial integrity

Following their not guilty plea, the court ordered that the defendants be remanded in the Nigeria Correctional Centres.

The females defendants were remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, while their male counterparts were remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The different cases have been adjourned till February 10, 11, 17, 18, 19 20, 21, 24, 28, March 18, 2025, for trial.