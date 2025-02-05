The Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned 11 more Chinese and a company, Genting International Co. Ltd., before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The foreign nationals are facing charges bordering on alleged cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, possession of documents containing false pretence and identity theft, among others.

The defendants are: Liu Ke Fan, Huang Hai Tao, Zhang Kian Feng, Wua Wang and Xiao Xin. Others are: Wang Hong Lin, Wu Yong An (a.k.a Zenga Niu), Chen Yuan (a.k.a Xiao Doa), Chen Dong Dong (a.k.a Cun Zhao) Weng Mao Rong, (a.k.a A Xiang and Wang) and Xiong Wei (a.k.a Xiao Bai).

They are members of the syndicate of 792 alleged cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud suspects arrested on December 10 , 2024 in Lagos during a raid tagged “Eagle Flush Operation” by operatives of the EFCC.

One of the counts reads: “That you, LUI KE FAN (AKA LINA, LIU CHEN), HUANG HAI TAO, ZHANG JIAN FENG, WU A WANG and XIAO XIN, sometime in December 2024 at Lagos, Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, willfully caused to be accessed, computer systems used for the purpose of destabilizing and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act. 2015 (as Amended, 2024) and Section 2 (3) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022″.

Another count reads : “That you, LUI KE FAN (AKA LINA, LIU CHEN), sometime in December 2024 at Lagos, Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to gain advantage for yourself, and members of your criminal syndicate group, specialized in romance scam, crypto currency fraud, cyber terrorism amongst others, domiciled at No. 7, Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria did fraudulently impersonate a 28-year-old “Lina”, from the United States of America living in Germany, by holding yourself out as such to unsuspecting victims via a fraudulent profile on your company assigned Maya desktop computer and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2) (b) and punishable under Section 22 (2)(iv) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc Act 2015″.

Another count reads: “That you, WANG GONG LIN (AKA WANG JINGu LIN), sometime in January 2025 at Lagos, Nigería , within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, willfully gave false information to officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in the course of investigation when you were being questioned for being part of a criminal syndicate group, specialized in romance scam, crypto currency fraud, cyber terrorism amongst others; and in order to mislead them, you falsely represented your name as WANG JING LIN and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 39(2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under Section 39(2)(b) of the same Act.”

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, M.K. Bashir, prayed the court for trial dates and for the defendants to be remanded in the correctional centre.

Justice Aneke adjourned the matter till February 21, and March 7, 2025 for trial and remanded the defendants at the Ikoyi correctional centres.

Because of the unprecedented volume of persons arrested in one single raid, the EFCC has been arraigning them in batches. This is the fifth judge to sit over the related cases since last Friday, Jan. 31 when the first batch of 11 foreign nationals and a firm, Genting International Company Ltd were arraigned.

So far, about 65 persons have been arraigned, all pleading not guilty to the charges.