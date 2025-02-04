The Governor of Ebonyi State , Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has condemned the attack on the people of Amagu – Nkalaha community in Ishielu Local Government Area by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The attack which was carried out in the early hours of Sunday led to loss of lives and property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

” I am saddened to learn about the attack on the people of Nkalaha of Ishielu Local government areas which led to the death of innocent citizens of the State. The attack is a flagrant disregard to the sanctity of human life .

“The attack which is not the first in the area is worrisome and a source of concern to the government and people of the State. However, as a government who is determined to secure our people by protecting lives and property, we shall take decisive steps to unravel the circumstances behind the attack.”

The Governor appealed to indigens of the area to remain calm and avoid reprisal attack assuring that government will get to the root of the matter

The Governor said Ebonyi people are very hospitable and wondered why such attacks on regular intervals” Our people are very accommodating, but strangers should not take advantage of their calmness to unleash terror on them”. The Governor warned

The State Chief Executive directed security agencies to mobilize fully to the area to bring the situation under control.

He commiserated with the families of the victims . ” My thoughts and prayers are with you in this difficult moment , but be assured that you will not be left alone and that the perpetrators will be brought to book”.